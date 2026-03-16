General Anil Chauhan pays tributes to India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat on his birth anniversary​

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday paid rich tribute to General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, on his birth anniversary.​

Read More

In a message on social media, the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, said, “General Anil Chauhan, #CDS and All Ranks of the #IndianArmedForces pay solemn tribute to General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, on his Birth Anniversary.”​

“We remember him as a visionary #MilitaryLeader who dedicated his life to strengthening the Nation's security architecture and advancing #Jointness across the Armed Forces,” it said.​

Born on March 16, 1958, General Rawat served as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces from January 2020 until his death in a helicopter crash in December 2021.​

Earlier, the IDS Headquarters said in a statement that topics related to naval aviation capabilities and infrastructure supporting the Indian Navy’s maritime operations topped the agenda as Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-21) participants visited Naval Base, Karwar, and INS Hansa.​

The Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, said in a social media post, “Participant officers, including 12 from friendly foreign nations, undergoing #HDMC21 at #CDM, along with the faculty, visited the Naval Base, Karwar. They received comprehensive briefings on the existing and upcoming world‑class infrastructure supporting the Indian Navy’s maritime operations.”​

“The delegation also visited #INS Hansa and Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), gaining insights into India’s naval aviation capabilities and indigenous shipbuilding prowess. The visit highlighted the Navy’s #OperationalReadiness in the #MaritimeDomain and GSL’s pivotal role in achieving #Aatmanirbharta in #DefenceShipbuilding,” it said.​

“Maj Gen G Srinivas, Commandant, #CDM, interacted with #FOGA Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, reinforcing the strong bond between #CDM and the #IndianNavy,” said the official.​

The official social media account of Goa Naval Area said, “Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-21) participants visited #INSHansa #Goa on 13 Mar 26. The delegation headed by Maj Gen G Srinivas, Commandant, College of Defence Management, included 04 Heads of Faculty, 24 Directing Staff, 155 participants and 12 officers from Friendly Foreign Countries. The visit gave the officers first-hand insight into naval air operations.”​

--IANS

rch/dan