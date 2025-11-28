GDP growth driven by sustained fiscal consolidation, targeted investment, and reforms: Ministers

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Ministers hailed on Friday the Ministry of Statistics data that showed the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the second quarter of the current financial year at 8.2 per cent, surpassing all the early estimates for the second consecutive time amid US tariff concerns and tight global geopolitical situations.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the data reflects the country's robust economic growth.

"The GDP estimates released today show the robust economic growth and momentum of the Indian economy. With a Real GDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent for Q2- FY 2025-26 (July-Sept), India is the world’s fastest growing major economy," the Finance Minister wrote on X.

The minister further noted that in the current financial year, real GDP has registered an 8 per cent growth rate in the first half of this fiscal (April-September).

"The growth has been driven by sustained fiscal consolidation, targeted public investment, and various reforms that have strengthened productivity and improved ease of doing business," she added.

Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment toward the economic growth of the nation, she highlighted that various high-frequency indicators also point to continued economic momentum and broad-based consumption growth.

"Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi-led NDA government is committed to sustaining this growth momentum and advancing reforms that support long-term economic growth," Sitharaman added.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the outstanding numbers are the result of policy consistency under PM Modi's leadership.

"India's growth momentum rises! Second quarter GDP growth rate for 2025-26 estimated at 8.2 per cent, a sharp rise from 5.6 per cent for the same period last year," Goyal wrote on X.

The minister noted that manufacturing, construction, financial, real estate and professional services, among others, are contributing to rising productivity and a vibrant economic environment.

"This stellar performance is a result of policy consistency and continuity under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership, which is powering long-term stability and growth," he added.

Considering the Q2 GDP numbers as another affirmation of India's growth-oriented reform, External Minister S. Jaishankar said that under PM Modi's leadership, the government is committed to supporting innovation.

"Bharat’s 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is another affirmation of growth-oriented reforms that fuel our entrepreneurial spirit and national confidence," he said.

"Under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, we are committed to supporting innovation, investment and inclusive development".

Earlier, the Prime Minister termed the Q2 GDP growth numbers as encouraging.

"The 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is very encouraging. It reflects the impact of our pro-growth policies and reforms. It also reflects the hard work and enterprise of our people. Our government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen," PM Modi said.

