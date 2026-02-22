Gautam Adani reviews Rs 43,000 crore power projects in Jharkhand, Bihar

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday reviewed major power projects of the group in eastern India.

During his visit to Godda in Jharkhand, Gautam Adani inspected the 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant built with an investment of over Rs 16,000 crore.

The project, located in a tribal-dominated area, has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs and improved rail connectivity in the region.

The power plant supplies electricity exclusively to Bangladesh under a long-term agreement, giving it cross-border importance.

The Adani Group Chairman also visited Bihar, where the Group is planning a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Pirpainti near Bhagalpur.

The proposed project involves an investment of over Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to be completed within the next four to five years. It aims to meet the growing industrial and urban power demand in the state.

With these projects, the Adani Group has emerged as one of the largest private infrastructure investors in Jharkhand and Bihar.

Both states are rich in mineral resources but have historically seen limited large-scale industrial investment.

At the Godda plant, Gautam Adani interacted with engineers, technicians and frontline workers, appreciating their efforts.

He also met tribal women from nearby communities -- underlining what he described as a people-first approach as the Group expands its operations.

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, calling it the fulfilment of a long-held personal wish.

He spoke about the idea of "Seva hi Sadhana Hai", meaning service itself is devotion.

“Visiting Baba Baidyanath in Deoghar felt as if centuries-old faith is still pulsating in the same vibrant form today,” Gautam Adani wrote on his X handle, sharing a picture of him performing rituals there.

“The realisation of why Mahadev is regarded as a symbol of strength, restraint, and resolve becomes even stronger upon arriving here,” he added.

In recent years, the Adani Group has also been associated with major spiritual and public events such as the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

