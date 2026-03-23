Gaurav Gogoi would have received more votes if he contested from Pakistan: CM Sarma​

Guwahati, March 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took a fresh jibe at state Congress Chief and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that the latter would receive more support if he contested elections from Pakistan than in Assam. ​

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Speaking on the sidelines of an election campaign in Jalukbari, his home constituency in Guwahati, Sarma alleged that Gogoi’s support base was stronger outside India than within the state. ​

“If Gaurav Gogoi contests elections from Pakistan, he will surely get more votes than he is getting here in Assam. He has a more supportive base in Pakistan compared to India,” the Chief Minister said. ​

The remark is likely to trigger sharp political reactions, as campaigning for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections gathers momentum with both the BJP and the Congress stepping up their attacks. ​

Sarma also expressed strong confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, asserting that the party and its allies are headed for a decisive victory. ​

He said the public response during campaign events across constituencies indicated overwhelming support for the ruling alliance. ​

“Every corner, people have come out in large numbers. There is no doubt that voters will bring the BJP back to power,” he said. ​

The Chief Minister added that the scale of public participation this time was unprecedented, suggesting a wave of support for the BJP-led alliance. ​

He also claimed that, unlike in previous elections, he was not actively seeking votes but was instead witnessing people voluntarily turning out to bless BJP candidates.

“This time, I am not seeking votes. People are coming out in large numbers to bless BJP candidates,” Sarma said. ​

Projecting a strong performance, he further claimed that the BJP-led alliance could cross the 100-seat mark in the Assembly, indicating a comfortable majority. ​

The elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will take place on April 9 in a single phase. ​

The vote count will take place on May 4. ​

The BJP has candidates in 90 seats, while the remaining seats were left to its two allies—Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). ​

--IANS

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