Gaurav Gogoi launches sharp attack on Assam CM's past, launches portal

Guwahati, Feb 4 (IANS) Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday launched a sharp political offensive against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the unveiling of a digital platform titled WhoIsHBS.com, aimed at questioning the Chief Minister’s political journey and style of governance.

Addressing reporters at Rajiv Bhawan here in the presence of Congress leader and Assam election observer Bhupesh Baghel, Gogoi said the initiative was part of the party’s effort to place facts before the people of Assam and seek accountability from those in power.

Gogoi, who is the Member of Parliament from Jorhat and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said the portal has been designed as a public information platform containing documents, videos and other materials related to the Chief Minister’s political past and actions in public life over the years.

He asserted that the Congress wants citizens to “understand who Himanta Biswa Sarma really is” and how his decisions have impacted governance in the state. The Assam Congress chief said that along with the digital platform, the party has also released a special pamphlet carrying the same content, which will be disseminated across the state as part of a wider public outreach programme.

“Our objective is not sensationalism but to present verifiable facts and allow people to draw their own conclusions,” Gogoi said. Alleging that the Chief Minister has repeatedly used his position of authority in questionable ways, Gogoi said there was an urgent need for public scrutiny of governance, decision-making processes and what he termed as the misuse of power.

He added that the Congress would continue to raise these issues through democratic means, both inside and outside Parliament.

Bhupesh Baghel, who was present at the press meet, said the Congress believes transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of democracy and reiterated the party’s resolve to take its message to the grassroots.

Gogoi further stated that as Assam approaches crucial political milestones, it is essential for voters to be fully informed about those who seek to lead them. He said the Congress would intensify its campaign in the coming days to highlight issues affecting governance and the future of the state.

