Gas supply issues surface in UP, Bihar as govt moves to ensure availability

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Reports of LPG supply disruptions have emerged from parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, briefly affecting services and prompting crowds at gas agencies, even as officials and the government said steps are being taken to ensure adequate supply and prevent shortages.

Read More

In Ayodhya’s Ramnagari, meal distribution at the Ram Rasoi located near the Ram Mandir at the Amava Temple had to be temporarily suspended due to the unavailability of cooking gas.

Devotees who arrived for darshan said the community kitchen could not operate because LPG cylinders were not available.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee said: "Here at Ram Rasoi, I came for darshan, and the situation today—it has been cancelled because cooking gas is not available."

Temple authorities, however, said the disruption was temporary and caused by a supply issue that arose on Tuesday afternoon. An administrator said: "Yesterday, there was a problem with a gas shortage from 2 o’clock, so a notice was issued. Today, the Ram Rasoi will operate as usual."

Meanwhile, in Bihar’s Kaimur district, a large crowd gathered outside an Indane gas agency in Mohania after an LPG cylinder truck arrived following a five-day shortage. Cylinders were distributed under police supervision as residents lined up to collect supplies. Some consumers also expressed anger over verification rules during the distribution process.

Authorities in the district also carried out raids against alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders amid the supply concerns.

Gas agency officials, however, maintained that domestic LPG supply remains stable and that deliveries are continuing. Ajay Kumar Singh, manager of a trading gas agency in Bihar, said consumers should not worry about availability. "Domestic LPG consumers need not worry—there is no shortage of domestic gas. After placing the booking number, cylinders are being delivered within 2–3 days," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, government sources stated that there is no need to panic, as authorities are actively working to meet the country’s oil and energy requirements. The government is expanding its sourcing strategy and plans to import oil from a larger number of countries to ensure adequate supply.

Earlier, India procured oil and energy resources from 27 countries, but amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the government has widened its network and is now sourcing supplies from around 40 countries.

Officials said the Centre has broadened its procurement horizon to safeguard the nation’s energy needs. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has already reached out to several prospective supplier nations to strengthen supply arrangements and ensure energy availability as soon as possible. The plan, sources said, is already being implemented.

--IANS

rs/vd