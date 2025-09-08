Ganesh visarjan violence: Hindu groups call for bandh; BJP panel to visit Maddur on Sep 10

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Condemning the stone-pelting incident in Karnataka's Maddur, some Hindu groups have called for a bandh in the town on Tuesday. The situation continues to remain tense, and heavy police deployment has been arranged to maintain law and order.

The BJP Karnataka unit has announced that a BJP panel will visit Maddur town on September 10.

The Hindu groups that have called the bandh have further decided to immerse all Ganesh idols of Maddur town together after taking out a procession on Wednesday.

It has also been decided to hold a procession with a DJ, in violation of the guidelines.

The Hindu activists are vehemently demanding the arrest of the preacher and the locking of the mosque from which the stone pelting took place.

Authorities have deployed more than 1,500 policemen. Senior officers, including IGP M.B. Boralingaiah, are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra speaking to media in Delhi announced that the BJP panel is scheduled to visit Maddur on the Sept 10.

He informed about the revised tour, stating that he, along with opposition leaders R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and other party leaders, will be part of this panel.

He urged that the rioters in Maddur be arrested immediately. Several people have sustained serious injuries. There was a cane-charge on women.

He said they will visit the victims and their families to provide moral support. He also stated that they will go to Maddur to boost the confidence of the Hindu community.

Referring to the statements of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister of the Congress government, he said it burns his conscience that the Home Minister is calling the lathi-charge on women a trivial incident and strongly condemned such statements.

The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated: "Atrocities are being committed by the 'Tipu Gang' inspired by CM Siddaramaiah. Therefore, the BJP will launch a struggle for the protection of Hindus."

Speaking to reporters about the stone-pelting incident that occurred during the Ganesh idol immersion in Maddur, he stated, "We worship Ganapati as the remover of obstacles and destroyer of hurdles. After Congress came to power, they have brought distress even to Ganesh."

"Tipu Sultan had imprisoned the Mysore royals. Now, the Tippu Gang inspired by CM Siddaramaiah is doing all this work. This is not Pakistan to say that Ganesh processions should not go in public places," Ashoka slammed.

"Hindus have reached a situation where they need to think about themselves. If Congress is in power in the state, there will be no opportunity to celebrate Ganesh festival in the future. Anyone can play DJ, but they won't allow DJ in Ganesh festival," he said.

"Information has come that a call has been given for Maddur bandh tomorrow. I too will discuss with those who have called for bandh and fight. We will not give opportunity to produce mini Tippu gangs. We will fight to warn the government. I have already spoken to the BJP district president. We will discuss with the state president and decide on the fight," he informed.

"I am not from Pakistan to pelt stones at the mosque. Police have not taken action against those who pelted stones. Even if cases are registered, they will withdraw those cases. Cases related to the riots in Hubballi have been withdrawn. Just as we fought for Dharmasthala, we will fight for Hindus in Mandya, Mysuru, and Malenadu regions," Ashoka said.

--IANS

mka/pgh