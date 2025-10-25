Gandhinagar to host inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon on IAF's 93rd anniversary

Gandhinagar, Oct 25 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) will mark its 93rd anniversary by launching the inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon (SIM‑2025) on 2 November 2025 at HQ SWAC, Vayu Shaktinagar, Gandhinagar. Open to the public, the marathon seeks to celebrate the spirit, discipline, and valor of the IAF while promoting fitness, unity, and national pride.

The 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is a significant milestone that highlights nearly a century of the force’s courage and service to the nation. Celebrating this anniversary serves not only to honour the sacrifices and achievements of IAF personnel -- past and present -- but also to inspire citizens and youth to embrace the values of patriotism, fitness, and teamwork.

The marathon honors Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only IAF officer to receive the Param Vir Chakra—India’s highest wartime gallantry award -- for his extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

An IAF statement described the event as “not just a race – it’s a movement of respect, endurance, and national pride.” SIM‑2025 will feature three categories: a Half Marathon (21.097 km) for participants aged 18 and above, starting at 5:30 AM; a 10 km run for ages 14 and above, starting at 6:00 AM; and a 5 km fun run for ages 10 and above, starting at 6:30 AM. Each category includes a T-shirt and medal, and the entry fee is Rs 299. Participants are encouraged to run together, honoring the legacy of the national hero and reflecting the IAF motto: “Touch the Sky with Glory.”

Registrations are now open at: www.sekhoniafmarathon.in

Gujarat has played a pivotal role in supporting the Indian Air Force (IAF) through its strategic airbases, training facilities, and public engagement initiatives, strengthening national security in the western region. The state frequently hosts IAF events, including air shows, training exercises, and commemorative activities, fostering awareness and patriotism among citizens.

