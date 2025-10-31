Gandhi, not Hedgewar, fought for India’s independence: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that M.K. Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders and not K.B. Hedgewar, fought for the country’s independence from the British.

“It was only the Congress that fought for India’s independence. The RSS was founded in 1925, when the freedom struggle was at its peak. But K.B. Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, never called upon his followers to participate in the independence movement,” said Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister added that both Savarkar and Hindu Mahasabha leader Golwalkar opposed the Constitution, adding that they believed in the Manusmriti and the Chaturvarna system and never supported the Constitution.

“BJP leaders criticise Nehru, but it was under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi that leaders like Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Subhas Chandra Bose fought for India’s freedom. If the country is free today, it is because of these leaders’ struggle. BJP leaders never participated in the freedom movement. Neither Savarkar nor Golwalkar fought for India’s freedom,” said Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister said that, yet, BJP leaders today speak as if they were great patriots. “This is hypocrisy,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi became a martyr and left behind her ideals, and following those ideals would be the true tribute to her.

“Indira Gandhi was a courageous woman, often called the Iron Lady. During the Bangladesh Liberation War, even Atal Bihari Vajpayee had referred to her as Goddess Durga. About 90,000 Pakistani soldiers were captured in that war after India crushed Pakistan’s forces,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Indira Gandhi gave the call of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (Eradicate Poverty).

“At that time, poverty was widespread and inequality was high. To eliminate poverty, she implemented the 20-Point Programme,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that the Constitution grants everyone the right to live with dignity, adding that but the caste system has created inequality, depriving the majority of people, especially women, of education and cultural opportunities.

“Under the Chaturvarna (fourfold) system, all opportunities were available to the first three castes, while even women of the upper castes were denied education,” said Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister added that Basavanna, who envisioned an egalitarian society, initiated a social revolution, adding that his government has declared Basavanna as a cultural leader and has ordered his photograph to be displayed in all government offices.

Siddaramaiah said that Vallabhbhai Patel, apart from being the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, was one of the foremost leaders who fought for the country’s independence.

“It was Patel, as Home Minister, who made tremendous efforts to integrate them into the Indian Union. That is why he is remembered as the Iron Man of India,” said the Chief Minister.

