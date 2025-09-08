‘Funds to be returned if houses are not built’: Bengal govt on Banglar Bari project

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) The West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Department has started taking strict action against people who are not utilising funds received through the government's housing project 'Banglar Bari'.

Sources said that if the beneficiaries do not use the housing construction grant in the right manner, then arrangements will be made to take back that money. The main objective of this project is to build houses for those who do not have a roof over their heads; therefore, government money cannot be spent on any other things or that money cannot be left in the account.

After the central government stopped providing funds for the housing scheme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on her own initiative, announced that the government would provide funds to the rural people for the construction of houses and launched the 'Banglar Bari' project.

According to government sources, it has already been reported in several districts that some beneficiaries are keeping money in their bank accounts and have not started the construction of their houses. Again, a few have spent the government grant on other sectors or to suit their personal needs. Under these circumstances, the Panchayat Department has instructed the district administration to inquire about who has progressed in the construction of houses and how far. It has been learnt that if someone does not start the work even after receiving the money, the process of withdrawing the money from their bank accounts will be initiated.

State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradeep Majumdar said that the state government gives money to beneficiaries on the condition of building a house.

“There is a provision to get the money back for those who are not building a house, even with government facilities. We want to ensure that the money is spent properly,” he said.

A total of Rs 1.20 lakh is given to each family who had made an application and been selected, through the Banglar Bari project. The grant is reached in three stages - Rs 40,000 in the first instalment, Rs 40,000 in the second instalment and the final Rs 40,000 after the house is completed.

According to the guidelines, the house is supposed to be completed within 12 months after receiving the first instalment. If necessary, a slight extension is made based on the progress of the work. Later, it was decided that the money would be given in two instalments, not three instalments.

The money for this project was first given in December 2024. At that time, Rs 60,000 was sent directly to the bank accounts of about 12 lakh families. In May 2025, the Chief Minister officially announced the distribution of another Rs 60,000 as the second instalment. As a result, 12 lakh beneficiaries have received a total of Rs 1.20 lakh in two instalments.

According to the state government, a total of 28 lakh families have been identified under the Banglar Bari project. Out of these, 12 lakh families have received grants in the first phase. The remaining 16 lakh families will receive the benefits in instalments in December 2025 and May 2026.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that an additional 16 lakh families will be included in the project. This means that house construction assistance will reach about 50 lakh beneficiaries in the future.

