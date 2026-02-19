Fugitive terrorist Sukhwinder Singh held by UP Police-ATS team from Mohali

Noida, Feb 19 (IANS) A joint team of UP Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Gautam Buddha Nagar police has arrested a fugitive terrorist linked to the banned Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) after nearly three decades on the run.

The Noida unit of the ATS received credible information that Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon, also known as Dayal Singh, Rakesh Sharma, and Chinda, a resident of Punjab, was an active member of the banned terrorist outfit. An FIR had earlier been registered against him under the Arms Act at Sector 20 Police Station, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

During the investigation, authorities noted that Singh had been found in possession of an AK-56 rifle and 121 cartridges. He was produced in court on April 18, 1993, and subsequently granted bail on December 9, 1993. Following his release, Singh went absconding from August 16, 1995, remaining a fugitive for almost 31 years, during which a court-issued arrest warrant was also active against him.

The ATS and Gautam Buddha Nagar police later discovered that the 63-year-old fugitive, instead of residing in his native Kapurthala district in Punjab, was living in the state's SAS Nagar (Mohali) district instead. Acting on this information, the joint team conducted surveillance and successfully apprehended him without incident.

"The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing counter-terrorism operations," an ATS official said. Authorities are now interrogating Singh to gather further intelligence about his connections and possible involvement in other activities of the banned outfit.

This arrest underscores the sustained efforts of law enforcement agencies in tracking fugitives linked to terrorist organisations and highlights the importance of inter-state cooperation in combating terrorism. Singh has been handed over to the police authorities concerned for further legal proceedings.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activity through the toll-free helpline.

--IANS

sn/vd