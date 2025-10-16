Froth-free Yamuna water to welcome Chhath devotees at Kalindi Kunj: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited the Yamuna bank in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area and assured Chhath devotees that this year the water is cleaner and without the poisonous froth.

"At this point, froth used to rise to a height of one metre. But today there is no sign of froth due to the measures taken by the Delhi government," said CM Gupta during her field visit.

"Our government is alert and committed to offering a new experience to the devotees. We are fully prepared, hundreds of employees are working round the clock to clean the river," she said, warning people against "fake and misleading" videos being circulated to allege re-emergence of froth in Kalindi Kunj ahead of Chhath.

She said the government has adopted eco-friendly treatment of froth so that no harm is caused to any of the creatures in the river's ecosystem.

CM Gupta hit out at previous governments for lacking the intent to tackle the froth that poses a hazard to devotees.

"There are hundreds of excuses available to you if you don't want to do anything. Our government had the intent, and we found environment-friendly solutions to deal with the froth," said the Chief Minister.

She also highlighted the government's commitment to environmental protection and cited the efforts to allow green crackers for Diwali celebrations.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "Today, upon reaching Kalindi Kunj, I inspected the cleanliness works of the Yamuna. For the grand organisation of Chhath Mahaparv, the Delhi government is engaged in preparations on a war footing."

Team Delhi is working day and night to ensure arrangements for a clean Yamuna, cleanliness at the ghats, and the best facilities for Chhath devotees. I reviewed the entire management with the officers and gave necessary directions, she said.

Accompanied by Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, who heads the special committee to coordinate Chhath arrangements, CM Gupta said, "This year, during the Chhath festival, when devotees stand in the clean Yamuna and offer arghya to Lord Surya, that sight will symbolise our shared commitment to faith, tradition, and the environment."

Thanks to the continuous efforts of our government, the Yamuna is returning to its clean, pristine, and uninterrupted flow. Concrete steps such as tapping sewers, installing STPs, and controlling pollution are continuously improving the quality of water, she said.

