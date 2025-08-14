From hills to capital: Panchayat heads from J&K, Himachal and Punjab to attend I‑Day event

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, panchayat representatives from across the country will participate as special guests at the Red Fort ceremony. Representing the grassroots of Indian democracy, they shared their thoughts ahead of the event, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour.

Mithlesh Kumar, the Pradhan of Bakhan village in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, said: "Being invited as a special guest on for I-Day event is a matter of great pride. I was also in Delhi during the National Panchayat Awards. We thank PM Modi for this recognition. The state government made excellent arrangements for our visit, and we are thankful for that as well. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, every beneficiary in our village received a house. Our aim is to make our village clean, beautiful, and developed."

Safeena Baig, Chairperson of the District Development Council in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, expressed deep appreciation, saying, "I thank PM Modi for inviting us as special guests. Since the implementation of the panchayat system in J&K, we’ve witnessed major transformations. PM Modi’s vision is to advance Jammu and Kashmir, and he is continuously working towards that. We have 402 panchayats in our district, and we’ve undertaken various development works. Government schemes are being implemented on the ground. Peace has returned to J&K, and the public is benefitting from that."

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman of the Jammu District Council and a BJP worker, extended Independence Day wishes on behalf of the people of Jammu. “Everyone invited here is someone who works at the grassroots. Inviting them for August 15 event is no small thing — only PM Modi can do that. All central government schemes have reached our people.”

Balkaar Singh, a sarpanch from a village in Patiala district, Punjab, said, “I’m happy that PM Modi remembered the sarpanchs of the country. I thank him for this thoughtful gesture. His initiative to invite village heads is highly commendable.”

Ranbir Kaur, sarpanch of Mohi Kalan village in Punjab, described the invitation as a moment of pride. “Being invited as a special guest for the 79th Independence Day is an honour. I feel very happy. I want to send a message to all women: don’t sit at home, step outside, and see the world.”

