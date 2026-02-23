Friendship with Ajit Pawar was beyond politics: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that he developed a very close friendship with Late Ajit Pawar that eventually went beyond politics. ​

In an all-party condolence meeting organised by NCP, Gadkari stated, “I never imagined in my wildest dreams that a time would come to pay tribute to Dada. I had the opportunity to observe Dada’s life closely from the time he first became an MLA and later the Minister of State for Energy. I was in the Maharashtra Legislature at that time. We developed a very close friendship, a friendship that eventually went beyond politics."​

Gadkari said, "Whenever Dada came to Delhi, he would always visit my home. Upon arriving, he would first pull a piece of paper from his pocket. His personality was highly professional. Just as he possessed administrative skill, he also had the capacity for decision-making.

He added that he had a vision for development and the courage to take tough decisions. He was people-oriented and had the strength to call the truth, 'truth.'

“He would bring lists of issues from every small village and ensure they were all resolved," he said.​

Gadkari also shed light on his last phone call with Ajit Pawar. ​

He said, “Ajit Pawar told me, 'Do something for Pune.' At his and Devendra Fadnavis's insistence, a Rs 50,000 crore plan for a three-story flyover in Pune was prepared and approved. I called him and said that once the Municipal Corporation elections were over, he and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should come together for the groundbreaking ceremony. That was our final phone call."​

Recalling an incident in which Ajit Pawar personally inspected land at 5:00 AM to start a branch of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Vidarbha, Gadkari said his sense of ‘ownership’ for the work was exemplary. ​

He noted Pawar's sensitivity toward the struggles of farmers and the common man. ​

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "No single individual builds a state; various leaders contribute. Ajit Pawar has left his unique mark. History will remember him as one of the architects of the state."

​Fadnavis praised him as a "leader of the masses" who possessed deep knowledge of every district and taluka.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde became emotional as he paid his respects. ​

"I never thought the time would come to pay tribute to Ajit Pawar. Very few politicians speak as firmly and clearly as he did. He left us too soon. The bonding between the three of us (Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar) was so strong that we could read each other’s minds, but we couldn't read what destiny had in store." ​

NCP SP legislator Jayant Patil stated that Ajit Pawar had a grand vision to rebuild Maharashtra and strengthen the organisation.

"He was fiercely ambitious and ready for any challenge. It remains a mystery to the state how a leader who moved like the wind across Maharashtra could fall silent in an instant."​

Former CM Sushilkumar Shinde recalled that when he led the Congress-NCP government, the opposition was ready to topple it. ​

National Working President Praful Patel and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also shared fond memories. Bhujbal remarked, "When a massive tree falls, its branches tell you how great the tree was. The fragrance of his memories will remain." ​

State President Sunil Tatkare expressed gratitude to all those present.​

The Governor Acharya Devvrat paid homage to the late Ajit Pawar while recalling his contribution to the development of Maharashtra.

​–IANS

sj/dan