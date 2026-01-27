Fresh snowfall shuts highways in Kashmir, affects flight operations

Srinagar, Jan 27 (IANS) Due to fresh snowfall on Tuesday, the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed for traffic, while all morning flights at Srinagar International Airport were cancelled.

Officials said that due to fresh snowfall, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will remain closed till further orders as snow has accumulated at the two ends of the Navyug Tunnel in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district and Banihal in Ramban district.

A traffic department official said, “Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is closed due to fresh snowfall in and around the NAVYUG Tunnel. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa. Furthermore, Mughal Road, SSG Road and Sinthan Road are already closed."

People have been advised not to travel on these roads until they are completely restored and declared safe for traffic.

Airport officials said eight flights have been cancelled at Srinagar Airport so far due to bad weather.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast light to moderate rain/snow at most places on Tuesday, with the possibility of heavy rain/snow with gusty winds at a few places in the union territory.

Light rain/snow has also been forecast for Wednesday. An advisory issued by the MeT Department has asked travellers and transporters to confirm the status of highways before undertaking travel, as there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain/snow/thunder/gusty winds till this evening.

Farmers have been advised to suspend all farming activities till Wednesday, while people living in higher reaches have been advised not to venture into sloppy and avalanche-prone areas.

The 40-day period of harsh winter cold, locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’, started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Snowfall towards the end of the Chillai Kalan has addressed the worries of Kashmiris about the sustenance of water bodies in the future months.

It is the heavy snowfall during this 40-day-long period that replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains. These water reservoirs sustain various rivers, streams, springs, lakes and other water bodies during the hot summer months.

Present snowfall has addressed those worries of locals, and widespread joy has been expressed at nature’s bountiful mercy.

