Fresh rift in Mahayuti as Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat accuses BJP's Madhuri Misal of overreach

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Differences have once again come to the fore within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance, as Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat has expressed strong disapproval over BJP's Minister of State (MoS) Madhuri Misal conducting meetings related to his department without his knowledge or consent.

The row broke out after Misal reportedly held meetings and issued directions to officials on matters concerning Shiv Sena leader Shirsat's department, allegedly in response to requests from various MLAs.

These actions, taken without informing the cabinet minister, have intensified speculation about the BJP marginalising its alliance partner Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a sharply worded letter, Shirsat accused Misal of conducting review meetings without his approval and instructed her to ensure that such meetings in the future are held only under his chairmanship.

Shirsat mentioned that he is aware of several meetings being organised at his level concerning this matter. Therefore, he said that for "proper coordination from an administrative point of view," apart from the subjects which have been allocated to Misal, "his prior permission is required to hold a meeting on other subjects."

In response, Misal issued a pointed rebuttal, defending her right as a Minister of State to organise review meetings without the prior approval of the cabinet minister. She stated that the meetings were consultative in nature and no formal decisions were taken.

Misal insisted that offering suggestions to officials falls well within her defined responsibilities. Challenging Shirsat's allegations, the BJP leader said she has not encroached on his powers.

Misal also cited the Chief Minister's directive to review the government's performance over the last 150 days, noting that her involvement in such meetings was in alignment with that order.

She pointed out that the internal division of work between her and Shirsat, dated March 19, 2025, had not received the Chief Minister's sanction, as required under the Maharashtra Government Rules of 1975.

Misal said that despite the division of responsibilities not being officially recorded, she has been performing he duties without any objections.

Seeking clarity amidst the growing controversy, Misal has now approached the Chief Minister's Office to ascertain whether prior permission from the cabinet minister is necessary for conducting departmental review meetings.

