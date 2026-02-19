French President Macron blasts critics, calls for equal, reciprocal free speech​

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has defended his views on free speech amid criticism and partial quoting of his earlier remarks, while linking it to broader themes of mutual respect in international relations, including Indo-French defence partnerships. ​

Macron addressed misconceptions head-on, clarifying that true free speech is not unrestricted or algorithm-driven chaos. ​

He stated, "I do believe in free speech. But what does it mean? Free speech means I will listen to you, and you will listen to me. And we are in an equal relationship." ​

Criticising algorithm-driven platforms, he added, "A lot of people defending free speech do it based on algorithms without any transparency, with a lot of bias, and with their own political agenda. It's not free speech. And when people clearly help hatred speech, racist speech, to be spread all around the place, it's not about free speech. It's a jungle. So I really believe in free speech based on respect and transparency, because this is free speech in a democracy." ​

Macron's remarks came amid media questions on digital regulation, social media accountability, and the Rafale deal, especially during his participation in the AI Impact Summit 2026. ​

This perspective ties into Macron's broader push for balanced global partnerships, where dialogue—much like in defence deals such as Rafale and Tata-Airbus collaborations—is built on mutual benefit and trust, not one-sided dependency or unchecked influence. ​

He also outlined plans for expanded maintenance cooperation and mutual agreements to consolidate ties. ​

He highlighted the strategic benefits of such partnerships, stating, "We are always increasing indigenous components. It's part of the dialogue between the company and your government. And I don't see how people can criticise, because it makes your country stronger, it increases the strategic relation between us, and it creates more jobs here." ​

Macron affirmed France's dedication to local production, adding, "We are extremely committed to having a maximum number of Indian components, and manufacturing a maximum number of critical devices in India. So we will do the same for the Rafale, you can count on this." ​

Regarding the Rafale expansion, he revealed that India has recently confirmed its interest in acquiring 114 more jets, with co-production under the Make in India initiative. ​

"What we want to do is to expand. So India confirmed a few days ago its willingness to indeed command a new batch of Rafales (114) and to co-produce. So the Make in India will be core in this new command," Macron said. ​

He also expressed hopes for similar advancements in submarines, engines, and helicopters, noting, "I hope we'll do the same on submarines. We offer additional capacity, and we are doing it as well on engines and helicopters, by the way, between Tata and Airbus. So clearly the cooperation is improving, and we are building a new area of cooperation." ​

Praising the bilateral ties, Macron described them as at their "highest point," evolving into a "special global strategic partnership, which is unique, both for India and France." ​

He mentioned inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit to France in June, where Modi would be the special guest at the G7 as BRICS president, and announced his own return visit next year. ​

The leaders agreed on enhanced cooperation in defence, innovation, culture, creative industries, and research.​

