Four-year-old boy burnt alive as car catches fire in Indore

Indore, March 28 (IANS) In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-year-old boy named Chirag died after a sudden fire broke out in the car he was sitting in at Simrol police station area in Indore on Saturday morning.

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The tragic accident occurred near Shell City on the Indore-Khandwa road.

Chirag had accompanied his father, Sanjay Badhiya, who works as a mechanic, for an outing. Sanjay was working on a DJ sound system vehicle parked in front of Shell City when the fire suddenly erupted in the car where little Chirag was seated.

According to eyewitnesses and police, the flames spread so rapidly that the entire car was engulfed within moments. Chirag was trapped inside and could not escape. By the time locals realised what was happening and rushed to extinguish the fire, it was already too late.

The child was burnt alive in the horrific blaze. People present at the spot tried their best to douse the flames, but the fire had intensified so quickly that their efforts were in vain.

Information about the incident was immediately conveyed to the fire brigade and police. Fire tenders and police teams reached the spot, but the boy had already succumbed to the burns before their arrival.

Simrol police station in-charge Kuldeep Khari said that the preliminary investigation points towards a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire.

A detailed probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact reason behind the blaze.

Police have registered a case and are questioning the father and other witnesses.

The entire incident has sent shockwaves through the locality. Sanjay, who was working nearby, is devastated by the sudden loss of his young son. The family is in deep mourning.

This unfortunate accident highlights the risks associated with children being left inside vehicles, even for short durations, especially when electrical work or modifications are being carried out.

Police have appealed to parents and vehicle owners to ensure children are never left unattended in cars, particularly near any electrical or mechanical activity.

The body of the deceased child was sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway to determine if any negligence contributed to the tragedy.

The Simrol police team is continuing its probe, and more details are expected in the coming hours.

--IANS

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