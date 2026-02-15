Four new airports coming up in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced major aviation infrastructure initiatives in the state and strongly defended the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at Moran, asserting that it is a critical national security asset and should not be trivialised.

Read More

Addressing reporters, Sarma said the state government has planned to develop four new airports in Assam to strengthen regional connectivity.

The proposed airports will come up in Majuli, Diphu, Umrangso and Manas, marking a significant push to improve air access in remote and strategically important areas.

The Chief Minister also announced that aircraft landing operations at Guwahati's new airport terminal will commence from February 22, calling it another milestone in Assam's expanding aviation infrastructure.

He said the new terminal would enhance passenger capacity, improve travel experience and position Guwahati as a major aviation hub in the Northeast.

Responding sharply to criticism over the Emergency Landing Facility at Moran in Dibrugarh district, Sarma said the ELF cannot be compared to civilian infrastructure such as tea gardens.

"This facility is directly linked to national security. During times of war or emergency, the Moran ELF will play a crucial role," he said.

Sarma added that defence experts across the country have praised the Moran ELF, describing it as a strategically vital installation.

He said the facility would remain operational even during floods, highlighting its resilience and importance in disaster and emergency situations.

The Chief Minister alleged that India's adversaries often attempt to undermine such strategic assets by drawing misleading comparisons, and said similar objections were raised earlier over infrastructure projects like the Kaziranga corridor.

He further revealed that the Centre and the state are planning to construct several more such Emergency Landing Facilities in the future to bolster preparedness and defence logistics.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, the Chief Minister issued a warning, accusing opposition leaders of opposing every major development initiative in Assam.

"Those who object to strategic infrastructure are not acting in the interest of the nation," Sarma said.

The announcements underline the Assam government’s focus on infrastructure-led growth, security preparedness and improved connectivity across the state and the Northeast.

--IANS

tdr/svn