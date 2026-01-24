Four men vandalise SUV in late-night road rage incident in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (IANS) Police on Saturday launched an investigation after a private SUV was vandalised by a group of men in a late-night road rage incident in the Vasna area of Ahmedabad, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Read More

According to police and local sources, the incident occurred around midnight near Pravin Nagar. CCTV footage shows a white vehicle pulling up behind a black Mahindra Thar and forcing it to stop on the road.

Four men then emerged from the white vehicle armed with metal pipes and sticks and, without any apparent provocation, began attacking the Thar. The footage shows the assailants smashing the windscreen, windows and body panels before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

Vasna police confirmed that a case has been registered and that CCTV footage is being examined to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the assault.

“We are treating the matter on priority. Preliminary inquiries are underway to trace the vehicle’s registration and establish the identities of those involved through forensic analysis of the CCTV footage,” a police official said.

No arrests have been made so far, and investigators are yet to determine whether the attack was triggered by a personal dispute, criminal intent or another cause.

Witnesses claimed that a police constable was present in the vicinity when the incident occurred, though officers intervened only after receiving formal information about the attack. Police, however, denied any lapse, stating that patrol units were deployed immediately after the complaint was received.

Local residents said the incident was particularly disturbing given that Vasna is usually busy and well-populated at night. “It was chaotic and frightening to watch the vehicle being attacked so violently,” a resident said, adding that bystanders were too shocked to intervene.

The incident adds to a series of recent cases involving public disorder and vehicle vandalism in Ahmedabad. In April last year, police investigated a vandalism case in Vejalpur after a man was caught on camera damaging vehicles following a rental dispute.

In March 2025, a mob in the Vastral area allegedly attacked multiple vehicles and assaulted commuters with sticks and swords, leading to the arrest of at least 14 people.

Another incident in June 2025 involved a taxi driver allegedly vandalising a car during a dispute with passengers near the CTM Express Highway, prompting a police probe.

--IANS

ysm/skp