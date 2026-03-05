Four killed in Scorpio-truck collision on NH-27 in Bihar's Madhubani

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Four persons were killed in a road accident on Thursday near Khopa Chowk on NH-27 under the Phulparas police station area in Bihar's Madhubani district.

According to police, a Scorpio bearing a Haryana registration number collided head-on with a truck. The impact of the collision was so severe that the Scorpio was completely mangled.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the Scorpio, which was coming from Darbhanga, suddenly crossed the divider near Khopa Chowk and entered the wrong lane before colliding with the oncoming truck.

Police suspect that driving on the wrong side of the road may have led to the accident. Statements of the truck driver and eyewitnesses are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Kurukshetra district in Haryana. They include Sanjeev Kumar, Kapil Kumar and Vikas Kumar. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be confirmed.

Police sources said the occupants of the Scorpio were visiting Bihar.

Efforts are underway to contact the vehicle owner using the registration details.

The bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital in Madhubani for post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer Vikram Acharya said the collision was extremely severe.

"A truck hit a Scorpio with a Haryana registration number. One person died on the spot, and three others were in critical condition. They also died on the way to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as residents of Kurukshetra district in Haryana,” Acharya said.

According to him, one victim died instantly at the accident site, while the other three succumbed to injuries while being taken to the sub-divisional hospital in Jhanjharpur.

The truck driver is reported to be in stable condition but has been detained for questioning. He has also been admitted to the hospital.

Police are examining whether negligence or lane violation led to the crash.

Traffic movement on NH-27 was disrupted for some time following the accident.

Authorities arranged alternative routes to restore normal traffic movement.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

ajk/pgh