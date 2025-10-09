Four killed in fiery collision on Nanded bridge in MP's Mhow

Mhow, Oct 9 (IANS) Four people were killed in a devastating road accident on the Nanded Bridge near Avle village in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow (now known as Ambedkar Nagar).

The collision involved a speeding car and a van equipped with a gas kit, which burst into flames upon impact, trapping victims inside on Wednesday night.

According to preliminary police reports, the car was traveling from Mhow at high speed when the driver lost control on the bridge and collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction.

The van's gas kit ignited due to the force of the crash, engulfing the vehicle in flames within moments.

Ravindra, a resident of Dhamnod, and another person died, while Golu (25), Chetan (20) of Dharampuri in Basoda, and Sanjay (22), a resident of Bagwana, were injured.

The police have yet to declare names of the unidentified persons.

Two passengers in the van, identified as Pawan Singhwal and Kamle Gurjar, residents of Manpur, were unable to escape and were charred to death, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread rapidly, and despite efforts by bystanders to rescue the victims, the blaze was too intense.

The fire brigade was called in and managed to extinguish the flames, but two half-burnt bodies were recovered from the van.

The car's occupants, Ravindra and his companion, sustained critical injuries. They were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to a nearby hospital, but both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Two other individuals were injured in the crash and are currently receiving medical care.

Locals and drivers on the bridge were the first to respond, alerting authorities and attempting to assist the victims.

Police and emergency services arrived shortly after, and a case has been registered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Police officials suspect that excessive speed and possible mechanical failure contributed to the crash.

The presence of a gas kit in the van has raised concerns about vehicle safety standards and emergency preparedness on highways.

Authorities are expected to conduct a technical inspection of both vehicles and review CCTV footage from the bridge.

--IANS

sktr/svn