Four juveniles apprehended for assault on Manipuri woman in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Four juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the alleged assault on a Manipuri woman and her transgender friend in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, police said on Monday.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused were apprehended during raids conducted in the area after the incident was reported within the jurisdiction of Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Police officials said all four accused involved in the case are juveniles and have been taken into custody for further questioning. Appropriate legal proceedings are being initiated as per the provisions applicable to minors.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday evening near the court complex in the Malviya Nagar locality.

According to preliminary information, a young woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam were walking in a park in the area when a group of boys allegedly began passing racially offensive remarks at them.

When the woman objected to the comments, the situation reportedly escalated into an argument between the two sides.

The victims alleged that the group then physically assaulted them, punching them and hitting them with belts while also hurling abusive and derogatory slurs.

Sources said the victims had also faced similar verbal harassment in the area on earlier occasions.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot near the court complex and began an investigation into the matter.

The injured woman was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Authorities said the woman is currently stable and sustained minor injuries in the assault.

Police officials said statements of the victims are being recorded and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The police added that the matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those found involved in the case.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed anger over the assault, calling the incident “sickening” and urging authorities to take stringent action.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sangma said repeated attacks on people from the Northeast in mainland India are deeply concerning.

“Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it,” the Chief Minister wrote.

--IANS

sn/rad