Four children of a family drown while bathing in pond in Bihar’s Saran

Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on Tuesday in Fursatpur Chanwar under the Gadkha police station area of Saran district, where four children from an extended family drowned while bathing in a pond.

The mishap occurred in Maricha Tikha village of Makinpur Panchayat, plunging the entire village into grief and shock.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Ashish Kumar (14), son of Inspector Singh, Munna Kumar (11), son of Manshi Lal Singh, Ankush Kumar (11) and Krishna alias Kariman Kumar (13), son of Manager Singh.

All four were closely related cousins.

Family members said the children had gone to the pond on Tuesday afternoon to bathe and accidentally strayed into a deeper section of water.

One after another, they slipped beneath the surface and could not be saved.

As news spread, panic and chaos gripped the village. Grieving relatives fainted repeatedly, and villagers wept helplessly.

Gadkha Police Station Officer Shashi Ranjan Kumar and Circle Officer Neeli Yadav rushed to the scene along with divers and local volunteers.

After several hours of intense search, the divers recovered all four bodies.

The remains were sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities.

Villagers said the pond is deep and lacks protective barriers or warning signs, making it dangerous for children, elderly persons and women.

They have urged the administration to implement safety measures such as fencing, signage, and regular patrolling to prevent future tragedies.

The heartbreaking loss has left the entire community silent with sorrow.

Despite consoling words from neighbours and officials, the families remain inconsolable over the sudden deaths of their young loved ones.

A complaint has been lodged at the Garkha police station. The officers have recommended adequate compensation to the deceased’s families. Under a provision, the state government provides Rs 4 lakh cash to each of the family members of the deceased.

--IANS

ajk/uk