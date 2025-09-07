Four BJP-ruled states send flood aid to Punjab, Himachal

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Four BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Assam, have extended financial assistance and shipped flood relief material to other states suffering due to rain and flood devastation, a party leader said on Sunday.

While the Madhya Pradesh government rushed to the help of Chhattisgarh, the Haryana government sent relief to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi government flagged off trucks with aid to Punjab, and the Assam government donated Rs 5 crore to Himachal Pradesh.

In a message showing solidarity with the victims in Himachal Pradesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, “The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the affected.”

He said, “On behalf of the people of Assam, we are contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav rushed aid to Chhattisgarh and said, in a message on X, “Due to excessive rainfall, floods have occurred in many parts of Chhattisgarh, causing loss of life and property. As a neighbouring state, it is our responsibility to provide all possible assistance.”

“In this regard, the Government of Madhya Pradesh is sending Rs 5 crore in funds and essential relief materials. In this hour of disaster, Madhya Pradesh stands firmly with Chhattisgarh and will provide all possible cooperation if needed,” said the Chief Minister.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined party workers to flag off trucks carrying relief material for flood-affected families in Punjab. A day earlier, she had announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for Punjab.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also offered assistance to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh by dispatching relief material trucks from Panchkula to the two flood-hit states.

Later, he took to X and said, “… in this difficult situation of natural disaster, the BJP organisation, fulfilling its duty of service, has today dispatched relief materials from Panchkula to Punjab with 15 trucks and to Himachal Pradesh with 10 trucks”.

He said the pain that the people of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have suffered is equally felt by us.

“No one has control over natural disasters, but extending a helping hand in such times is true humanity. We are continuously making efforts at both the government and organisational levels to ensure that people face no problems and relief reaches them immediately,” said the Haryana CM in a post on X.

