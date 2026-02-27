Foundation for ‘Viksit Delhi’ laid, villages to transform over next 4 years: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited North-West Delhi on Friday as part of her outreach programme and presented the government’s report card for its first year in office, promising quick development in villages over the next four years.

She added that while the foundation for ‘Viksit Delhi’ has been laid in the first year of the BJP government in the region, including villages, will experience complete transformation in the next four years.

Addressing residents of the North-West Delhi parliamentary constituency, she said the city’s progress is no longer confined to advertisements, but it is visible on the ground.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, the Chief Minister said the region had long been neglected.

Over the past year, however, the BJP-led government has made a concrete beginning towards development, focusing on “Antyodaya to Gramodaya” to uplift the last person and strengthen rural communities, she said.

She said that whenever she visits rural pockets such as Mundka, Bawana, Narela, Kirari and Sultanpur Majra, she feels as though she is among her own family.

Describing her first year in office as the city’s journey “from distress to transformation”, she noted that basic infrastructure, roads, water supply and sewerage have expanded at a rapid pace across the region.

According to the Chief Minister, new projects aimed at improving access to quality education and better healthcare are also being fast-tracked.

The launch of development works worth Rs 264 crore in the Mundka Assembly constituency, she said, marks a significant step forward for the area.

She added that issues once considered permanent by previous administrations are now being addressed with long-term solutions.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that although some of the ten Assembly constituencies in North-West Delhi are represented by the Opposition, her government remains guided by the principle of “people above party” and “nation first”.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and inspired by the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Nana Deshmukh, she said the government is committed to ensuring that rural Delhi receives the same opportunities as the rest of the city.

Thanking residents for their support, the Chief Minister said the progress achieved so far has been made possible by the power of every single vote.

Among those present were North-West Delhi MP Shri Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi Cabinet Minister Shri Ravindra Indraj Singh, Mangolpuri MLA Shri Raj Kumar Chauhan, Rithala MLA Shri Kulwant Rana, Narela MLA Shri Rajkaran Khatri, Badli MLA Shri Aheer Deepak Chaudhary and Mundka MLA Shri Gajendra Dalal, along with senior BJP leaders, party workers and residents.

