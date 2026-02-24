Former UP DGP slams Youth Congress' shirtless protest at AI Summit ​

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has described the Youth Congress's shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi as extremely shameful and demanded stricter police action against those involved. ​

The protest occurred on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam during the summit, where Youth Congress members removed their shirts to display anti-government and anti-Modi slogans on inner T-shirts, disrupting the event aimed at showcasing India's advancements in artificial intelligence. ​

Speaking to IANS, Vikram Singh condemned the act, stating that it crossed all limits and was inappropriate at a global forum meant to enhance India's international image. ​

He noted that with significant investments and crores of rupees spent on organising such events, there was no justification for such disruptions. ​

He urged police to take more stringent measures beyond the arrests already made. ​

Former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain echoed similar views, calling it a planned operation that should have been prevented on the spot, given the heavy security deployment. He questioned why only a few were arrested initially despite the numerous personnel present. ​

Jain emphasised that while disagreement can be expressed through various means, sabotaging a major international event with global leaders and CEOs (chief executive officers) in attendance is unacceptable, especially when it tarnishes India's reputation amid announcements of major investments in data centers and AI. ​

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid termed the protest a cheap action that damages the country's image, arguing that while criticism of the government is part of freedom of speech, such tactics at an international platform suggest a conspiracy against India. ​

He pointed out that the AI Summit is poised to create employment opportunities through technology adoption, benefiting educated youth, and urged restraint to avoid creating false impressions globally. ​

He added that true power comes from constructive engagement rather than actions that harm national dignity. ​

The controversy intensified with the arrest of Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, who was sent to four-day police custody by a Patiala House court on February 24. ​

Delhi Police have made multiple arrests in the case, including adding rioting charges, and described the incident as a deep conspiracy to defame India internationally. ​

The Congress has accused the NDA government of adopting a dictatorial stance, while critics, including over 270 retired officials and judges, have issued a joint statement calling it a grotesque betrayal of national dignity and an assault on public order. ​

The summit, held from February 16-20, featured high-profile participation and focused on responsible AI for global progress, making the disruption a point of sharp debate over protest rights versus national prestige.

​--IANS

