Former Trinamool RS member’s medical registration suspended for two years

Kolkata, July 3 (IANS) West Bengal Medical Council, on Thursday, announced the suspension of the medical registration of former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen for two years.

Sen, a medical practitioner, has been recently suspended from the party on charges of anti-party activities after his differences with the party leadership surfaced over the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital rape & murder last year.

Incidentally, Sen himself is an alumnus of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

During those two years, Sen will neither be able to use the abbreviation of “Dr” before his name nor will he be able to issue any prescription to any patient. His medical registration has been suspended for two years on charges of referring to the postgraduate qualification of Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (Glasgow) on this letterhead without getting that qualification registered with the state medical council.

A spokesman of the council stated that recently, an email was forwarded to Glasgow to confirm whether the holder of that qualification, which Sen claimed, could use that degree in the practising letterhead. However, no reply to the mail from Glasgow was received.

Sen himself was a state government representative in the West Bengal Medical Council for a long time. However, soon after his differences with the party leadership over the R.G. Kar rape and murder issue surfaced he was first suspended from the party and then removed from the council.

Reacting to the development, Sen said that the action against him was prompted by vendetta from a section within the council.

“I submitted all the related documents for registration of the qualification with the council and also deposited the fee of Rs 10,000 for that purpose. Thereafter, I sent several letters and email communiques to the council to know the progress in the matter. I even made an application under the RTI Act. But I did not get any reply. I had been victimised,” Sen claimed.

