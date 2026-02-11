Former TDB chief N. Vasu gets statutory bail in Sabarimala case

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 11 (IANS) A vigilance court in Kerala's Kollam on Wednesday granted statutory bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President and Commissioner N. Vasu in the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case.

The relief comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest, a lapse that legally entitled the accused to default bail.

Vasu, arrested on November 11, 2025, is the third accused in the alleged gold-plating irregularities case and becomes the fifth accused to secure bail.

Earlier, prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti and Murari Babu, among others, had also obtained bail.

Once procedural formalities are completed, Vasu, who is also a CPI-M leader, will be formally released from custody later in the day.

The case pertains to allegations that during Vasu’s tenure as Devaswom Commissioner, gold plates were recorded as copper plates and placed before the Board agenda.

The SIT has maintained that this formed part of broader irregularities involving temple assets.

However, delays in receiving scientific examination results reportedly prevented investigators from completing the charge sheet within the statutory timeframe.

Since his arrest, Vasu has been lodged in the hospital block of Poojappura Central Jail due to health concerns.

His earlier production in court in handcuffs during remand extension proceedings had triggered controversy.

Meanwhile, the court on Wednesday extended the remand of the other accused, Pankaj Bhandari, Govardhan, and K.S. Baiju by 14 days.

Investigators had also cited a letter from Potti to the then TDB President seeking permission to use gold separated from the plates for a girl’s wedding.

Despite allegedly being aware of excess gold in Potti’s possession, Vasu forwarded the letter to the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner without initiating action, according to the SIT.

Vasu has consistently denied wrongdoing, asserting that no plates were removed during his tenure.

With the court earlier observing that discrimination among the accused is untenable, the SIT’s delay has significantly altered the legal trajectory of the case.

--IANS

sg/vd