Former Sankrail MLA Sital Kumar Sardar dies at 83

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) Former MLA from Sankrail in West Bengal's Howrah district, Sital Kumar Sardar, passed away due to old age-related ailments, said his family members.

"Sardar, 83, passed away on Wednesday night at his home. Today, his mortal remains will be taken to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, where MLAs will pay their final respect," said a source in the MLA's family.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari condoled the death of the former five-time MLA.

In a social media post, the BJP leader said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of the former MLA of Sankrail Assembly constituency, veteran leader, Hon'ble Shri Sheetal Sardar. I extend my condolences to his family, relatives and fans. I pray for eternal peace for his departed soul. Om Shanti."

Sardar had won the Assembly elections from the Sankrail constituency five times in a row.

He won the election for the first time on a Congress ticket. He then joined the Trinamool Congress and won four times as a Trinamool candidate.

However, the five-time MLA joined the BJP after not getting a Trinamool ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections.

At that time, the Trinamool Congress decided not to field a candidate above or nearing the age of 80.

However, the BJP also did not give him a ticket in the 2021 Assembly polls. Instead, the BJP made him a member of the party's state committee. However, since then, he has not been seen in active politics.

Although he was in the BJP on paper, Sardar gradually took retirement from politics.

Sardar returned to the Trinamool Congress a couple of years ago. However, he was not active in politics.

The MLA became quite weak due to physical illness.

Sardar passed Class 12 from Shibpur Dinabandhu Institution in 1961. The leader completed his schooling from New Andul High School in 1959.

