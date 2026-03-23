Former Punjab minister's arrest after HM Amit Shah's assertion, says State BJP

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, held protests at the district headquarters across Punjab, demanding the investigation against former Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Laljit Singh Bhullar be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read More

During this, under the leadership of State BJP President Sunil Jakhar, an effigy of Bhullar was burnt in Patiala city.

Speaking to journalists, Jakhar said the arrest of Bhullar took place after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated that the case could be handed over to the CBI, and due to the pressure created by BJP's agitation on the issue.

He alleged that the state government "does not want the case to go to the CBI because, if that happens, several layers involving AAP leaders, including those from Delhi, would be exposed, and it would reveal where the money collected by Ministers like Bhullar was being sent".

Jakhar said that even in an earlier case, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a suspended police officer, who was arrested by the CBI in October 2025, the Punjab government had tried hard to prevent the investigation from going to the central probe agency.

He claimed that even now the arrest was made with the same intention to delay the case.

However, Jakhar asserted that BJP would not allow this and would continue its struggle until justice is delivered, standing firmly with the victim's family.

The State BJP President demanded that the case be investigated by the CBI and heard in a fast-track court so that the guilty can be punished at the earliest and justice can be ensured for the victim's family.

He also alleged that the state government is trying to suppress the case and that pressure is still being exerted on the victim's family.

The suicide of a warehousing official has snowballed into a major flashpoint, with Union Home Minister Shah offering a CBI probe into the matter if all MPs from the state submit a written request.

--IANS

vg/khz