Former Left Front Minister Kshiti Goswami's daughter joins BJP ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) Kasturi Goswami, the daughter of former Left Front government Minister Kshiti Goswami joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, along with former National Security Guard (NSG) Commando Dipanjan Chakraborty and retired Central Reserve Police Force officer Biplab Biswas.

The eminent personalities joined the BJP at its Salt Lake party office in the presence of West Bengal BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and former MP and State BJP General Secretary Locket Chatterjee.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and former West Bengal Minister Kshiti Goswami passed away in 2019.

After Kshiti Goswami's death in 2019, one of her daughters, Vasundhara Goswami, had joined the Trinamool Congress.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had fielded Vasundhara Goswami from Ward number-96 in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections at the end of 2021 which she had won.

Now, Kasturi Goswami, another daughter of the late Left leader Kshiti Goswami, has joined the BJP.

There is speculation whether the BJP will field Kasturi Goswami in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled to be held earlier this year.

At the same time, questions are being raised about the two daughters of a Left leader joining two other political outfits in poll-bound West Bengal.

At the same time, former NSG Commando Dipanjan Chakraborty formally joined the BJP. He has been actively involved in several public movements, including those related to the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

Biplab Biswas, winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025, also joined the BJP.

As a retired CRPF officer (Deputy Superintendent of Police rank), he played a significant role in operations against the Maoist and terrorist insurgency.

Meanwhile, during the joining ceremony, the BJP also launched a book titled 'Andhar-er Koto Kotha', based on what the party described as 'Maha Jangal Raj' in West Bengal.

BJP leaders said that the book compiles facts and incidents related to law and order, corruption, political violence and administrative failures in the state.

The objective of the book is to present before the public those events that, according to the BJP, reflect the current situation in West Bengal.

