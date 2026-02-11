Former Kolkata Police Commissioner's son falls victim to cyber fraud

Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) The son of former Kolkata Police Commissioner and current Director of Security Manoj Verma has fallen victim to a cyber crime, police sources said on Wednesday.

It is learnt that he filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station at Lalbazar on February 2, alleging that Rs 30,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account. Although the incident took place in Delhi, Manoj Verma’s son, Piyush Verma, came to Kolkata to lodge the complaint.

According to the police, he was searching for a flat on rent in Delhi when he made a payment using his UPI ID. Later, he discovered that Rs 30,000 had been debited from his bank account without authorisation.

Subsequently, he filed a complaint with the Lalbazar Cyber Crime Police Station on February 2.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested one Rakesh Pradhan from Odisha.

During interrogation, Rakesh allegedly told the police that two persons from Delhi had used his bank account. They have been identified as Sanjay and Akshay.

The police are continuing to interrogate Rakesh, who remains in police custody, and are searching for the other individuals allegedly involved in the cyber fraud. An investigation into the matter has been initiated and officials said the case is being treated with utmost seriousness.

Cyber crime has increasingly become a major challenge for the police. In a bid to address the growing number of complaints relating to various types of cyber offences, Kolkata Police have launched a 24-hour cyber crime helpline to facilitate prompt redressal of complaints and queries related to cyber fraud.

On Tuesday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar inaugurated the helpline at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Lalbazar. The toll-free number 1800-3450066 has been made operational, and citizens can call it at any time of the day or night to seek assistance regarding cyber crimes.

--IANS

sch/pgh