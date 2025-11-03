Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay returns to Trinamool

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Ex-Kolkata Mayor and former West Bengal minister, Sovan Chattopadhyay on Monday officially joined the Trinamool Congress along with his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay.

Both were officially taken back to the party fold at the Trinamool Congress’ state headquarters, Trinamool Bhavan on Monday afternoon by the party’s state president in West Bengal, Subrata Bakshi, and the state power minister, Aroop Biswas.

Chattopadhyay resigned from both the chairs of Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister in 2018. After remaining inactive in politics for quite some time, he joined the BJP, along with his partner, just before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

However, his differences with the BJP started just a few days after his joining the party, as the saffron leadership did not nominate him as a party candidate from Behala (Purba) constituency in South 24 Parganas district, where he had been an MLA for two consecutive terms.

Thereafter, both Chattopadhyay and his girlfriend silently distanced themselves from the BJP. Thereafter, speculations surfaced again and again about his coming back to Trinamool Congress. Finally, on Monday, all the speculations came to an end with Chattopadhyay officially joining the state’s ruling party along with his girlfriend.

Giving his reactions after the joining back event, Chattopadhyay told media persons that the feeling was like returning home.

“The Trinamool Congress is everything for me. This party is my home. This party is my life. My task will be to work for the party and strengthen it further," he said.

Giving his reactions on the matter, the current Trinamool Congress legislator from Behala (Purba) constituency, Ratna Chattopadhyay, who happens to be Sovan Chattopadhyay’s estranged wife, said that she is happy that after being inactive for a long time, he is back to full-fledged political activities again.

Speculation has now surfaced that Chattopadhyay might be fielded as a party candidate from his old constituency of Behala (Purba) in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, and in that case, Ratna Chattopadhyay will have to forgo her claim on that seat.

Giving her reactions on this speculation, she said that if the party leadership decided that she would have to accept that decision.

"The final decision in the matter will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and our party general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. If they decide that Sovan Chattopadhyay will again contest from Behala (Purba), I will have to accept that,” she said.

However, she refused to make any comment on Baisakhi Bandopadhyay also joining the party. “I do not want to make any comment on that lady. That will be below my dignity,” Ratna Chattopadhyay said.

Sovan Chattopadhyay and Ratna Chattopadhyay are currently undergoing separation and a divorce suit in the matter is currently pending at a city court.

--IANS

src/rad