Former Indian footballer and ex-MLA Dipendu Biswas returns to Trinamool ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Former Indian footballer and former Basirhat Dakshin Assembly MLA, Dipendu Biswas, returned to the Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

Along with him, several district leaders, including Basirhat No. I Block Congress President Quader Sardar and Basirhat Municipality's former Vice Chairman Parthasarathy Basu joined the ruling party.

The return of Biswas to the Trinamool camp ahead of the Assembly elections is quite significant. There are speculations that he might be given a ticket to contest the upcoming elections.

The former Indian footballer had been associated with Trinamool for a long time. The Trinamool gave him a ticket in the 2016 Assembly elections, and he won the election from the Basirhat Dakshin constituency. However, in the 2021 Assembly polls, the Trinamool leadership decided not to give him a ticket.

Angered by this, Biswas changed his jersey and joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. However, the saffron camp also did not give him a ticket to contest the election. But, he was made a permanent member of the party's state committee. Despite this, he left the BJP within just a few months, sending his resignation letter to the then state BJP President Dilip Ghosh and the state office. Now, after four years, Biswas returned to the Trinamool.

On Sunday, he was officially inducted into the Trinamool by the party's Basirhat leadership. After his induction, Biswan admitted that his decision to leave the Trinamool was a mistake.

"I became a footballer after fighting a lot. So fighting is my constant companion. It was a mistake to leave the party and change camps," he said.

The former MLA also explained why he decided to return. "I am returning to the Trinamool Congress after being a supporter of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the development she is doing in Basirhat."

Responding to queries whether he would contest the Assembly elections again, he said: "I will fulfil whatever responsibility which will be given to me by the party."

