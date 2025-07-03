Former Chhattisgarh Governor Shekhar Dutt passes away, last rites to be held in Delhi today

Raipur/New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Former Governor of Chhattisgarh and ex-Defence Secretary of India Dr Shekhar Dutt passed away on July 2 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, following a prolonged illness. He was 80. The last rites will be performed in the national capital on Thursday.

A decorated civil servant and a 1969 batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Dutt's illustrious career spanned several key positions in defence, national security, and public administration.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed his demise and announced that his last rites will be performed with full honours on Thursday at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

In a formal condolence statement, the ministry described Dutt as a decorated soldier and visionary administrator, whose life was marked by integrity, humility, and a steadfast commitment to national service.

His contributions, it stated, have profoundly shaped India’s defence policy and governance ethos.

“Ministry of Defence mourns the passing of Dr Shekhar Dutt, SM (IAS) (Retd.), former Defence Secretary, Deputy NSA & Governor of Chhattisgarh. A decorated soldier & visionary administrator, his contributions to India’s defence and national security will be remembered with deep respect,” the ministry wrote on its X handle.

Dr Dutt held several prestigious appointments, including Defence Secretary, Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA), and Director General of the Sports Authority of India.

As Defence Secretary, he was instrumental in shaping procurement reforms and modernising defence infrastructure during a critical phase of India's strategic evolution. In his earlier years, he served with distinction in the Indian Army and was awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, a rare honour among civil servants.

His term as Governor of Chhattisgarh from 2007 to 2009 was remembered for its development-oriented approach and emphasis on inclusive governance.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over his passing, calling him a "skilled administrator, visionary, and a person fully dedicated to the service of the country."

In a message shared on Instagram, CM Sai recalled Dutt’s simplicity and administrative acumen, noting how his tenure had given a fresh direction to Chhattisgarh’s growth.

Tributes have poured in from across the political and bureaucratic spectrum.

Senior defence officials, political leaders, and members of the strategic community have acknowledged his enduring legacy in strengthening India's defence readiness and civil-military coordination.

--IANS

sktr/dpb