Forex trading scam: ED Kolkata files third supplementary chargesheet against six people

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate’s Kolkata Zonal Office has filed the third supplementary chargesheet against Tushar Patel and five others before a Special Court (PMLA) in connection with the ongoing investigation in the matter of TP Global FX/ IX Global under the Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the central investigation agency said the Special Court, while taking cognisance of the complaint on the same day, issued Non-Bailable Warrants against the accused persons who are currently absconding.

Tushar Patel is the mastermind of the TP Global Forex trading scam, which illegally collected an amount of more than Rs 2000 crore from the public in the name of forex trading.

As per the statement, the amount was collected in dummy bank accounts opened with the assistance of his associates, like Prasenjit Das and Shailesh Pandey. Tushar Patel was summoned seven times during the investigation; however, he failed to comply with the summons and continues to remain absconding.

ED initiated an investigation into the matter of TP Global FX/ IX Global based on the FIRs registered under various sections of IPC, 1860 by Kolkata Police, Maharashtra Police and Gujarat Police against Ms T M Traders, M/s K K Traders, TP Global FX, IX Global, IX Academy Pvt Ltd and others.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the website of TP Global FX is neither registered with RBI nor does it have any authorisation from RBI for forex trading. The RBI last year also issued an Alert List including the name of TP Global FX, which was published to caution the general public against unauthorised trading platforms.

ED investigation revealed that a sophisticated deception was orchestrated by individuals such as Prasenjit Das and Tushar Patel by utilising numerous dummy companies to entice investors/general public into a fraudulent scheme promising high returns on forex trading investments through TP Global FX.

The total amount of seized/frozen/attached assets in the case stands at Rs 291 crore (approximately) in the form of cash, gold, real estate, hospitality establishments, office spaces, agricultural land, vehicles, cryptocurrencies and bank balances.

