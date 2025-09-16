'For photo-ops it's Punjab, for flood assistance it's Himachal': BJP slams Congress

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (IANS) A day after a day-long visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to flood-hit Punjab, BJP leader Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Tuesday targeted Congress-ruled Karnataka for releasing Rs 5 crore to its party's government in Himachal Pradesh for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Slamming Leader of Oppostion, Baliawal wrote on X, "For photo-ops it's Punjab and for financial assistance it's Himachal Pradesh."

He said none of the eight state governments of the Congress and its alliance partners gave anything to Punjab. "Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was told earlier to ask Rahul what he has brought with him. Now they should tell who is anti-Punjab? Those who give relief or those who get photo-ops."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 5 crore aid for Himachal Pradesh flood victims, expressing solidarity.

However, Opposition leaders Chalavadi Narayanswamy and Yaduveer Wadiyar criticised the decision by saying it is a neglect of local disaster victims. They alleged political bias in aid distribution.

"As a gesture of support, our Government is contributing Rs 5 crore towards relief and rehabilitation. In this hour of grief, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you, Shri @SukhuSukhvinder-ji, and the resilient people of Himachal. Together, we will overcome this tragedy," CM Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi visited flood-hit areas of Punjab on Monday and interacted with affected families.

He also reviewed the ongoing relief measures.

Earlier, Punjab BJP spokesperson Baliawal said that while both the Punjab government and the Congress continuously question central assistance, they have not shown the will to extend help from states where they themselves are in power.

He said during the critical period when Punjab was inundated and people were suffering immense hardship, Gandhi was abroad in Malaysia.

Baliawal said the Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already provided Punjab with Rs 1,600 crore in immediate relief, in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore available with the Punjab government under the State Disaster Response Fund.

He said the BJP-ruled states like Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana have each contributed Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Alongside financial support, several BJP governments have dispatched thousands of trucks and train wagons carrying rations and essential supplies for flood victims. Throughout this period, BJP leaders and workers across Punjab have been continuously engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

--IANS

vg/svn