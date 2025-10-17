‘Focus on forming INDIA Bloc govt’: Mukesh Sahani opts out of Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) With the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election dates, the seat-sharing tussle within the INDIA Bloc has intensified.

However, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani made a surprise announcement on Friday, declaring that he will not contest the Assembly elections this time.

Sahani announced while accompanying his brother Santosh Sahani, who filed his nomination papers from the Gaura Bauram Assembly constituency in Darbhanga.

Addressing the media persons after filing the nomination, Sahani said his primary goal is to ensure the formation of the INDIA Bloc government in Bihar.

“I will not contest the elections this time. Our goal is to form our government in Bihar and campaign across all 243 seats. I will work tirelessly to help the INDIA Bloc win as many seats as possible. After forming the government, I aspire to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, not to go to the Rajya Sabha,” Sahani stated.

He further said that the seat-sharing agreement within the INDIA Bloc would be finalised soon, adding that all details would be made public within a day or two.

Party sources revealed that the VIP has been allotted 15 seats under the alliance.

It was also reportedly offered a Rajya Sabha seat and two MLC seats, but Sahani did not comment on it, reiterating his focus on state politics.

Sahani’s announcement appears to have eased tensions within the INDIA Bloc over seat distribution, as speculation about him contesting from Gaura Bauram has now been laid to rest.

The INDIA Bloc in Bihar comprises RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPIM, and VIP.

Despite the first phase of nomination being over, the seat-sharing formula has not been announced officially. As a result, there is confusion about the various seats in Bihar.

Such a situation in the Grand Alliance arises due to the firm stand of the Congress, which wants to contest on the 70 seats in this election.

--IANS

ajk/dan