Floods: CM Siddaramaiah conducts aerial survey in north Karnataka districts

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Sep 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted an aerial survey of four districts affected by floods in the North Karnataka region on Tuesday.

In the first round, the Chief Minister conducted a survey of the flood-affected areas in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts. In the second round, he is surveying the flood-affected areas in Bidar and Yadgir districts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at Kalaburagi Airport from Bengaluru and held a preliminary meeting at the airport itself to gather detailed information about the damage caused by floods in the Bhima riverbank areas.

District officials and nodal secretaries from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapura were present in the meeting and provided detailed briefings.

Following this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda, and Minister for RDPR Priyank Kharge, proceeded for the first round of the aerial survey.

Later, the second round of the aerial survey was conducted to assess crop damage in the Bidar district's region.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner's Office, following an aerial survey, involving MLAs, ministers, and officials from four districts.

CM Siddaramaiah stated, "A joint survey of crop damage up to the first week of September was completed, and compensation distribution was being prepared. However, a second round of crop damage has since occurred. Therefore, it was agreed that the survey of damages after the first week of September should also be completed, and compensation should be distributed to all affected farmers at once.

This is done to avoid confusion and complaints from those who might otherwise feel left out if only some receive compensation, the CM said.

Currently, the situation is such that fields are inaccessible. Once the floodwaters recede, the government is ready to immediately conduct a scientific joint survey and distribute relief. Such a survey is essential before any relief is given, CM Siddaramaiah said.

It was decided in the meeting to deploy agriculture officers and staff from nearby non-flood-affected districts to assist in the flood-hit areas.

Preliminary surveys have been done regarding loss of human lives and livestock, but the survey of damaged houses is incomplete. A complete and accurate survey is necessary to ensure proper compensation for all affected individuals, CM Siddaramaiah opined.

Due to unprecedented rains and floods, there has been severe damage to roads, bridges, and barrages, many of which are submerged. Instructions were given by the CM to conduct a survey on this infrastructure damage and submit a report.

“The combined effect of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and Ujani, along with record rainfall in our state, has worsened the situation,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The Chief Minister instructed that temporary and permanent retaining walls should be built wherever necessary to prevent further disasters.

He also directed that Deputy Commissioners must mandatorily inspect the structural fitness of schools in flood-affected villages. If any school building is deemed unfit, it should be shifted to a safe location and alternate arrangements must be made. Negligence in this matter will not be tolerated, he warned.

There is no shortage of funds. Money has been collected in the PD (Personal Deposit) account, and emergency rescue and relief operations should continue without interruption, he stated.

Regarding villages that are repeatedly affected by floods, and for which permanent rehabilitation is not feasible, the CM instructed officials to formulate a suitable relocation plan by considering previous experiences and inputs from all relevant departments.

