Flash flood alert issued for 19 districts in MP; torrential rains lash Bhopal

Bhopal, July 29 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal on Tuesday issued a flash flood risk alert for 19 districts in western Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours, citing saturated soil conditions and continued rainfall activity.

Districts under alert include Ashoknagar, Betul, Bhind, Datia, Dewas, Guna, Gwalior, Harda, Khandwa, Morena, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Shajapur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, and Vidisha.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, surface runoff and inundation may occur in low-lying areas and fully saturated watersheds across the area of concern.

The warning comes as a low-pressure system continues to persist over northwest Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by a cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestward with height.

The monsoon trough currently passes through Sri Ganganagar, the centre of the low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh, and stretches east-southeastward to the northeast Bay of Bengal, the weather office release said.

Persistant rainfall was recorded at most locations across Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, and Jabalpur divisions, while Gwalior, Chambal, and Shahdol divisions saw rain at many places.

Sagar division reported scattered showers, and Rewa division saw isolated rainfall and other divisions remained dry.

Maximum temperatures across the state showed no significant change but remained appreciably below normal by 3.0 to 3.4 degree celsius in Bhopal, Indore, and Rewa divisions, and by 2.0 to 2.8 degree celsius in Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions.

Minimum temperatures were largely stable, though Indore division recorded a dip of 2.4 degree celsius below normal, while Shahdol division saw a rise of 1.8 degree celsius above normal.

Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied rainfall or drizzle in Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, and Maihar.

Widespread rainfall was reported across nearly all districts in the state, including major urban centres and tribal regions, the weather officials said.

Weathermen have urged residents in vulnerable districts to remain alert and avoid low-lying areas. Disaster response teams have been placed on standby, and district administrations are monitoring water levels in rivers and reservoirs.

