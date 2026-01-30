Flagged off by PM Modi, average Vande Bharat Sleeper Express occupancy near 128 pc over last six days

Guwahati, Jan 30 (IANS) The Howrah–Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, has received an overwhelming response from passengers, underscoring its strong tourism and long-distance travel potential, railway officials said on Friday.

Read More

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the regular commercial run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express from Howrah station (Kolkata), started from January 23 and from Kamakhya station (near Guwahati) on January 22, ushering in a new era of premium overnight rail travel from South Bengal to the Northeastern region.

He said that the pattern of booking showed more than 100 per cent occupancy on all the days in the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Howrah to Kamakhya indicating the preference of passengers towards comfortable travel in this train with reduced journey time.

During the last six days from January 23 to 29, the average occupancy is about 128 per cent wherein for the next few days upto February 3, the average occupancy has already crossed 100 per cent and is expected to soar high.

The occupancy of Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express leaving Howrah on January 30 recorded up to 3 p.m. on Friday is over 117 per cent for all the classes with 133.33 per cent occupancy for AC first Class, 115.95 per cent for AC two-tier and 116.85 per cent for AC three-tier.

This preference pattern clearly indicates exceptionally high patronisation and the immense tourism potential of this premium sleeper service, Sharma said.

The Bengali travel enthusiasts prefer to experience the superior comfort of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express while travelling from South Bengal to the Himalayan regions of North Bengal and Assam.

With its high-speed capability, reduced travel time, superior cushioning, and cozy sleeper berths, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express offers unmatched onboard comfort compared to other modes of transport, the NFR CPRO said.

Safety remains a defining hallmark of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

The CPRO had said that the train will be equipped with the 'Kavach' automatic train protection system, emergency passenger talk-back units and a state-of-the-art driver's cab with advanced controls.

Meanwhile, the CPRO earlier had said that the new-generation Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with a 16-coach rake, having a total passenger capacity of 823.

"The composition includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one First Class AC coach, offering comfortable travel options across different passenger segments," he added.

According to the official, designed with a strong passenger-focused approach, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will feature ergonomically designed cushioned berths, advanced suspension systems for superior ride comfort, noise-reduction technology, automatic doors with vestibules and a modern Passenger Information System.

--IANS

sc/khz