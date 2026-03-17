Five killed in bus-trailer collision in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Jaipur, March 17 (IANS) AT least five people lost their lives, and more than a dozen others were injured in a tragic collision between a bus and a trailer truck on the highway near Baramsar in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Tuesday.

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The accident occurred around 7.00 a.m. on the Sardarshahar Road. According to SDM Sanjay Agarwal, a bus was en route from Rawatsar (Sri Ganganagar) to Jaipur when the incident took place.

Eyewitnesses reported that two trailers loaded with mustard seeds were parked on the road. As the bus driver attempted to overtake them, the vehicle collided head-on with a trailer truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact was severe, with the bus crashing into the extended rear cargo section of the trailer.

Police and emergency services immediately launched rescue operations. With the help of ambulances, the injured were rushed to Rawatsar Hospital. Those in critical condition were later referred to the District Hospital in Hanumangarh for advanced treatment.

The accident site witnessed chaos and panic following the collision. Local residents played a crucial role in rescue efforts, helping pull injured passengers out of the damaged bus.

The SDM and police officials also reached the hospital to assess the situation and monitor the treatment of the injured.

SDM Sanjay Agarwal confirmed that five people had died before reaching Rawatsar Hospital. Among the injured, three to four individuals in critical condition were referred to Hanumangarh, while seven others are currently undergoing treatment at Rawatsar Hospital.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences over the death of five people in this accident. He said, "The death of five individuals in a horrific road accident on the Mega Highway near Baramsar, in the Rawatsar region of Hanumangarh, is deeply tragic. May God grant peace to the departed souls and bestow patience and strength upon their grieving families. I wish for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries."

--IANS

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