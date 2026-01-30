Five get life term for businessman's murder in Odisha's Berhampur

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (IANS) A local court in Ganjam district of Odisha, on Friday, sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for brutally killing a businessman while committing a robbery at his office premises in Berhampur city in June 2020.

As per reports, on the night of June 13, 2020, the deceased, Lambodar Muni, proprietor of Mahalaxmi Bhandar, a distributor of Heritage Milk Products, was sleeping in his godown at office premises located at Hilpatna in Berhampur city of Ganjam district when unknown culprits broke into the room to commit a robbery.

The robbers subsequently killed Muni and decamped with Rs 10 lakhs in cash and gold ornaments weighing 20-25 grams.

The investigation of the case was initially conducted by the district police after the registration of a case at Gosaninuagaon Police station on June 14, 2020.

However, the deceased's son filed the case in the Orissa High Court citing lapses in the police investigation.

As per direction of the Odisha High Court issued on September 27, 2023, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police took up the investigation of the case by registering a fresh case on December 1, 2023.

The police arrested five persons -- Rupesh Padhy alias Shiva Mahakud, Ranjit Sahu alias Naka, Srinu Patra and Sankar Sahu in connection with case of robbery and murder.

Subsequently, the gold ornaments, cash, and other items stolen from the deceased's house were recovered from the accused during a leading-to-discovery procedure and were subsequently identified as belonging to the deceased by his wife, sons, and daughter.

The court after examining the statements of 41 witnesses and other exhibits declared the accused persons guilty of commission of the crime on January 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, the quantum of punishment was pronounced by the court on Friday.

The prosecution and the charges were established basing on oral and documentary evidences including the CCTV footages and call detail records of mobile numbers of accused persons.

--IANS

gyan/khz