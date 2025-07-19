Five detained from Kolkata for gangster's murder at Patna hospital

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) Five persons have been reportedly detained from New Town in Kolkata on Saturday in connection with the murder of a gangster at a hospital in Patna, police said.

Following a raid conducted jointly by the Patna Police and Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, the accused persons were detained from a housing complex at New Town, said an insider from the Bidhannagar City Police, under whose jurisdiction New Town comes.

When contacted, the Deputy Commissioner (New Town) of Bidhannagar City Police, Manav Singla, told IANS that although some persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder of the gangster, there was no information of arrest in the matter as yet.

As per information accessed by the investigators so far, the detailed persons were directly involved in the murder of Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, a murder convict who was out on medical parole.

He was shot dead by five armed assailants inside the ICU of a private hospital in Patna on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused persons were hiding in a housing complex in the New Town area after fleeing Patna after the incident.

Mishra was lodged at the Beur Jail in Patna and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole.

At least 24 cases were pending against Chandan in several police stations of Buxar district, and he was serving a jail sentence in one of those cases.

According to the police, Mishra was killed a day before he was scheduled to be released from the hospital.

The hospital shooting raised serious questions on the law and order situation in the Bihar capital, which had been in the limelight for the wrong reasons in the recent past over multiple cases of murder in the past few weeks.

Among those killed in Bihar are businessmen Gopal Khemka, BJP leader Surendra Kewat, and lawyer Jitendra Mahato.

--IANS

santanu/khz