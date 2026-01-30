Five arrested for drug peddling in J&K’s Sopore, Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) Five people have been arrested by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Pulwama districts during their continued action against drug smuggling and drug peddling, said police on Friday.

A police statement said, “In a follow-up action in an ongoing NDPS case, Sopore Police in Baramulla district has achieved a major breakthrough by arresting additional accused persons and effecting further recovery of contraband, indicating the presence of a wider drug peddling network."

“During the investigation of Case FIR No. 23/2026 registered under Sections 8/22–29 of the NDPS Act and Section 281 BNS at Police Station Sopore, based on the disclosure of the earlier arrested accused, Sopore Police apprehended two more persons, namely Mohd Umar Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, and Nisar Ahmad Bhat alias Shanu, son of Mehraj-ud-Din Bhat, both residents of Naseem Bagh, Sopore," the statement said.

Acting on their disclosures, the Sopore Police recovered a substantial quantity of Codeine Phosphate bottles from their possession. The accused persons were arrested in the case, and further investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages of the drug supply chain.

“More arrests and recoveries are expected. In a separate action reflecting the relentless anti-drug drive, Police Post Hadipora under Police Station Dangiwacha established a naka at Hadipora Crossing. During naka checking, a suspicious person attempted to flee but was apprehended tactfully. Upon personal search, a charas-like substance was recovered from his possession," the police statement said.

The accused was identified as Farooq Ahmad Malla, son of Ab Rahim Malla, resident of Hadipora. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Dangiwacha, and an investigation is in progress.

“Sopore Police reiterate their zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and reaffirm their commitment to sustained, intelligence-driven action to dismantle drug networks and protect the youth and society from the menace of narcotics. Public cooperation is solicited to help eradicate drug abuse from the district,” the statement mentioned.

In another anti-smuggling operation, police in Pulwama district arrested two persons for drug trafficking at Hawal Naka in Pulwama on Friday.

“In its continued efforts to curb the drug menace, Pulwama Police today arrested two persons involved in drug trafficking and seized contraband substance during naka checking. During routine naka checking at Hawal Naka near Bridge, a vehicle bearing registration number UP38 AK 7313 (Thar), coming from Pulwama towards Shopian, was intercepted for checking. During the search, 11 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from the possession of the driver and co-driver. Both the accused were arrested on the spot," officials said.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Mohd Fahad, son of Ateek Ahmad, a resident of Hindupora Khada, Uttar Pradesh and Aman, son of Aabid, a resident of Begam Sarai, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 08/2026 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rajpora, and an investigation has been taken up. Pulwama Police reiterate their commitment to eradicate the menace of drugs from society and appeal to the general public to cooperate by sharing any information related to drug trafficking,” police said.

