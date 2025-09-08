First-ever semester exams for higher secondary begin in West Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday commenced the state’s first-ever semester-format Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations. The first-semester exams, scheduled from September 8 to 22, will be held across 2,106 venues in 23 districts, with 6.6 lakh candidates enrolled.

This is the first time the Higher Secondary exams are being conducted in two phases -- September and February -- under the newly adopted semester system for classes 11 and 12.

Exams were held from 10 a.m. to 11.15 a.m., while papers for music, visual arts, and vocational subjects ran until 11.45 a.m. Candidates are barred from carrying calculators, mobile phones, or any electronic devices into exam halls. Violation will lead to the cancellation of candidature. Students will also undergo metal-detector checks at entry points.

During the 1 hour 15 minute test, candidates will not be allowed to visit the washroom.

To prevent paper leaks, WBCHSE has introduced sealed ‘non-transparent printed poly pouches’ for question paper packets. Two sets of question papers -- Set 1 and Set 2 -- have been prepared. The second set will only be used in emergencies, such as a paper leak.

Additionally, 122 centres have been marked as sensitive, with Malda district having the highest number. Last year, the figure stood at 136. Security arrangements include CCTV surveillance at exam venues, supervisors’ residences, and main entry points.

In light of the rainy season, exam papers and OMR sheets are being stored in facilities with no history of waterlogging. Authorities have also reserved the option of shifting exam centres in case of emergencies.

Of the total examinees, the number of female students is higher across 23 districts. There are 818 main examination centres. Among the 342 specially-abled candidates, 212 will write exams with the help of scribes.

The first-semester exams are entirely multiple-choice based. To prevent malpractices, multiple question sets will be distributed within exam halls, following the model of competitive exams like NEET-UG and JEE, ensuring that adjacent candidates do not receive identical papers.

The WBCHSE had officially announced the adoption of the semester system in April this year, marking a historic shift in the state’s school education structure.

