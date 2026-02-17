Firefight in Arunachal forests continues for fifth day

Itanagar, Feb 17 (IANS) The Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and the local civil administration on Tuesday continued their joint operations to douse the massive forest fire in Walong in Arunachal Pradesh for the fifth consecutive day. ​

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that firefighting operations to contain the blaze, which broke out on February 13 in Walong under Anjaw district, are continuing with sustained intensity and close coordination. ​

He said that troops of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force and the local civil administration, remain fully committed to dousing residual flames, preventing flare-ups, and securing the affected areas. ​

Lt Col Rawat said that over the past five days, relentless efforts have been undertaken through the synergised deployment of manpower, specialised firefighting equipment, heavy machinery, and helicopters providing aerial reconnaissance and water-dropping support. ​

Operations are being carried out round the clock in challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions to ensure the complete extinguishment of the fire, he said. ​

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Mountain Division visited the affected area to review the ongoing firefighting efforts and commended the troops for their dedication and swift response.

​The spokesman said that significant progress has been made in containing the blaze, while continuous monitoring is underway to prevent any re-ignition.

​The coordinated response reflects the steadfast resolve of the Armed Forces and civil authorities to safeguard lives, protect property, and support the local community during the crisis.

​Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a massive forest fire that erupted along the western ridge of the Lohit River in Anjaw district was successfully brought under control on January 29 through a coordinated operation involving Army troops and the IAF.

​According to senior forest officials, IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters conducted aerial firefighting operations at elevations of nearly 9,500 feet, carrying out multiple sorties and dropping over 12,000 litres of water on the fire-affected forest areas.

​The operation was particularly challenging due to steep and inaccessible ridges overlooking the Lohit River, which severely limited ground-based firefighting efforts.

​The blaze, intensified by dry weather conditions and strong winds, necessitated rapid inter-agency coordination.

​Officials confirmed that no casualties or damage to civilian property have been reported so far.

