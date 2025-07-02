FIR filed against 3 men for provoking women to file false complaint against K'taka cops

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against three men for allegedly provoking their female companions to file a false complaint against on-duty police officers after being caught for drunk driving, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed by the Ashoknagar Police in Bengaluru. The accused have been identified as Varun, Sharan, and Niranjan.

Videos of the accused arguing with the police, raising their voices, questioning the officers’ actions, and asking them to remove their masks have surfaced and gone viral on social media. In the footage, the police are also seen pushing the accused into a vehicle and questioning bystanders about why they did not assist the police during the incident.

They have been booked under IPC Sections 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 351(1) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 221 (intentional obstruction of a public servant in discharge of official duties), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 3(5) (common intention in a criminal act).

The complaint was lodged by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Ravi, attached to the Ashoknagar Traffic Police Station.

According to the FIR, the incident took place during a drunk driving check carried out by PSI Ravi and his team at Cash Pharmacy Junction in Bengaluru on the intervening night of June 29 and June 30.

At around 1 a.m., the three accused, accompanied by two women, arrived in a car bearing registration number KA 03 NR 4950. The driver, identified as V. Sharan, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Both passive and active tests confirmed that another occupant, Varun, had also consumed alcohol. A police notice was issued to him. While the officers were in the process of seizing the vehicle, Varun and Niranjan exited the car and began accusing the police of making inappropriate remarks about the women in the vehicle, the FIR states.

The accused allegedly began filming the incident on their mobile phones while verbally abusing the officers on duty. The Ashoknagar crime police personnel were called to the scene. Even after their arrival, the accused reportedly used vulgar language, obstructed the police in the execution of their duties, and physically pushed some of the officers.

The FIR further states that the accused incited the women accompanying them to lodge a police complaint against the officers.

