Final voters list for Kerala local body elections has 2.83 crore electors

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (IANS) The State Election Commission on Tuesday published the final voters’ list for the upcoming local body elections in Kerala, recording a total electorate of 2,83,12,463.

The polls will be held later this year.

The rolls have been updated after the recent ward reorganisation, with voters allocated to polling stations in the newly-formed wards.

According to the data, the list comprises 1,33,52,945 men, 1,49,59,242 women, and 276 transgender persons.

The rolls include citizens who turned 18 on or before January 1, 2025.

The list also features 2,087 names in the overseas voters’ category, enabling non-resident Keralites to participate in the polls.

The final list spans 14 districts, covering 17,337 wards in 941 gram panchayats, 3,240 wards in 87 municipalities, and 421 wards in six corporations.

Copies of the voters’ list are available for public verification on the official website sec.kerala.gov.in, and at local self-government institutions, taluk offices, and village offices.

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) finalised the rolls after scrutinising applications and objections received until August 12 on the draft list and after conducting hearings.

The draft, published on July 23 as part of the summary revision, had recorded 2,66,78,256 electors.

During the revision process, the Commission received 29,81,310 applications for new enrolments, 13,859 requests for corrections, and 1,80,789 applications for ward or polling station transfers.

Additionally, 4,88,024 objections were raised for deletions, which were examined before the finalisation.

A comparison with the 2020 local body elections shows a clear growth in the electorate.

At that time, the voters’ list had 2,76,56,910 electors, including 1,31,72,755 men, 1,44,83,915 women, and 240 transgender persons, along with 2,162 overseas voters.

With over six and a half lakh additional voters since the last local polls, the updated rolls reflect Kerala’s expanding electorate and growing participation base.

Officials noted that the publication of the final list marks a crucial step in the run-up to the three-tier local body elections, which remain the largest democratic exercise at the grassroots level in the state.

